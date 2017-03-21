BASEBALL ROUNDUP: BA, Brentwood shine in Gulf Coast Classic

BASEBALL

Christ Presbyterian Academy 3 vs. Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.) 4 (IMG National Invitational)

Ravenwood 5 vs. Central (Ari.) 6 (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Gulf Coast Classic (Florida)

Brentwood 22 vs. Lake Hamilton (Ark.) 1

Brentwood 5 vs. Russell County (Ala.) 3

Brentwood Academy 12 vs. Arab (Ala.) 8

BA’s Alex Reynolds recorded two hits, four RBI and two runs in a 12-8 win against Arab (Ala.).

Bryce Jarvis added three hits and two RBI in the victory.

Pitcher Jack Victory earned the win on the mound. He threw six strikeouts and gave up six earned runs in 5.2 innings.

Brentwood Academy 8 vs. Montgomery Academy (Ala.) 3

BA pitcher Alex Reynolds threw seven strikeouts and allowed one earned run in an 8-3 win against Montgomery Academy (Ala.).

He added two hits and an RBI at the plate, while Bryce Jarvis had three hits and two RBI.