BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA’s Garland scores 43; Brentwood, Nolensville, Ravenwood secure wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beech 54 at Brentwood 59

Brentwood opened its season with a 59-54 win against Beech Tuesday.

David Windley led the Bruins with 20 points, while Jack Thurman scored 14 and Harry Lackey added 11.

Centennial 58 at Brentwood Academy 80

BA point guard Darius Garland dropped 43 points in his team’s season-opening 80-58 win against Centennial Tuesday.

Ahsharri Haynesworth led Centennial with 13 points.

Nolensville 67 at Overton 44

Nolensville’s Nate Bloedorn scored 29 points to lead the Knights to a season-opening 67-44 win against Overton Tuesday.

Reese Gilbert added 14 points in the victory.

Stratford 62 at Ravenwood 68

Ravenwood opened its season with a 68-62 win against Stratford Tuesday.

Brennan Mickelson led the charge with 22 points, while Connor Tudeen and Ben Gleason posted 12 apiece.

Franklin Road Academy 40 at Lipscomb Academy 57