BOYS BASKETBALL

Brentwood 53 at Clarksville 43

Brentwood’s David Windley and Jack Thurman scored 18 points apiece in a 53-43 win at Clarksville Thursday.

Harry Lackey added 11 points in the win.

Lighthouse Christian 59 at Brentwood Academy 97

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Riverdale 61 at Brentwood Academy 46

BA’s Sydni Harvey scored 21 points in Thursday’s 61-46 loss against Riverdale.

Brentwood 53 at Clarksville 42

Ravenwood 54 at Pearl-Cohn 45