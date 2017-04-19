Battle, Bransford to present stories of 20th century African American women

The Historic 1823 to 1826 Franklin Masonic Hall will serve as the host site for “Our History Speaks,” a special event for the Hall beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Two of Franklin’s respected local African American historians will come together to share the lives and legacies of African American women from Franklin and Williamson County who lived during the early 20th century, specifically the Great Depression and World War II.

Vice Mayor of Franklin Pearl Bransford and Franklin’s African American historian Thelma Battle will present on 20 women as a part of their ten-year research project that depicts the personal histories of more than 100 African American women from Franklin and Williamson County. By doing so, Bransford and Battle hope to give “a voice to the once voiceless … and share the faces and names of the women who served their families and communities,” Bransford said. “We honor them by talking about their stories in a conversation with strength and dignity.”

Doors will open at 6:45. Coffee and tea will be provided. The speakers will welcome questions from the audience attendees. The lecture is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Rachael Finch at rachael.franklinmasonichall@gmail.com.