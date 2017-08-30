Battle Ground Academy adds three new board of trustee members, express gratitude for longtime trustee

Battle Ground Academy appointed three new members to the school board of trustees this week.

John Harlin, Mike Keith and Shawne Sills were announced as new members on Thursday. Harlin and Keith are alumni of the school, graduating in 1975 and 1986 respectively.

Keith is known locally as the “voice of the Titans” for his longstanding career as a commentator for the team.

Greg Herman, a 1984 graduate and current trustee is leaving the board this year.

“Our Board of Trustees volunteer their time and expertise for the sole purpose of seeing Battle Ground Academy continue its long-standing tradition of excellence in education. Their work in the governance of the school helps to guide the strategic direction while always keeping in focus the school’s mission, vision, and values,” BGA Head of School Will Kesler said. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated group of Trustees, of which Greg Herman was a vital part for many years, and we thank him for his service. We look forward to working with our newest Trustees to continue the exciting direction of our school.”

More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.