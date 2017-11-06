November 07, 2017

Battle Ground Academy hires new head tennis coach

Battle Ground Academy hires new head tennis coach

Battle Ground Academy has named Cindy Bullock as the head coach for its varsity tennis teams effective this year.

“Cindy is a great leader, a strong role model and a terrific coach,” Fred Eaves, BGA’s athletic director, said. “She embodies our mission to instill the values of hard word, enthusiasm, accountability, resilience and teamwork through our athletic programs, and we are excited to watch our tennis program continue to advance with Cindy at the helm.”

Bullock comes to BGA from Brentwood Academy where she coached tennis for the 2016 year. She is also a board member of the YMCA Community Action Program’s tennis tournament. This program works with youth in Williamson County who are facing challenges achieve their potential by providing the coaching, hands-on experiences and resources they need to succeed. In addition to coaching tennis, Bullock has extensive financial and operations management experience with more than 20 years in the business world.

Tennis and other spring sports at BGA begin on February 12, 2018.

Sarah Grace Taylor is the associate editor of the Spring Hill Home Page. She covers Spring Hill, Thompson’s Station and Williamson County Schools. Contact her at sarahgrace.taylor@homepagemediageoup.com or @_sgtaylor

