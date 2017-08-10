“Battle of Franklin” returns to the stage in September

STUDIO TENN

Studio Tenn Theatre Company returns to the roots of Franklin next month with its reprise of “The Battle of Franklin: A Tale of a House Divided.”

Back by popular demand, “The Battle of Franklin” will be presented at the Jamison Theatre in the Factory at Franklin this Sept. 7 – 22 .

With the historic Carter house just minutes away, Middle Tennesseans are sure to get a sense of the rich history within Franklin with this original masterpiece chronicling the story of Tod Carter.

Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Matt Logan, enlisted the expertise of writer A. S. Peterson to script the tale, along with the guidance of local historians to recreate the stirring performance piece.