“Battle of Franklin” returns to the stage in September

STUDIO TENN
Studio Tenn Theatre Company returns to the roots of Franklin next month with its reprise of “The Battle of Franklin: A Tale of a House Divided.”
Back by popular demand, “The Battle of Franklin” will be presented at the Jamison Theatre in the Factory at Franklin this Sept. 7 – 22.
With the historic Carter house just minutes away, Middle Tennesseans are sure to get a sense of the rich history within Franklin with this original masterpiece chronicling the story of Tod Carter.
Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Matt Logan, enlisted the expertise of writer A. S. Peterson to script the tale, along with the guidance of local historians to recreate the stirring performance piece.
“‘The Battle of Franklin’ presents audiences with an experience that history books can’t quite provide,” Logan said. “Whereas history tends to cater to the factual aspects of the past, theatre allows us to recreate and provide an emotionally driven, hands-on representation of what happened.”
Logan also expressed how the return of “The Battle of Franklin” gives the city of Franklin, local school districts and the greater Nashville community an opportunity to experience local history after the success of last year’s sold out performances.
In addition, Lynn McAlister from the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County stated how “The Battle of Franklin” affects the community.
“With its dramatic staging and powerful music, ‘The Battle of Franklin’ helps people inside and outside our community understand why we work so hard to preserve what happened here,” McAlister said. “Suddenly a ‘history lesson’ becomes reality. You not only know their names, but you feel their hopes, their dreams and their ambitions.”
Returning to the stage will be original cast members Matthew Rosenbaum, Matthew Carlton, Carrie Tillis, James Rudolph, Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva, Garris Wimmer, Patrick Thomas and Matthew Rich, as well as the addition of new cast members Chrissy Berryessa and Jake Perotti.
Carrie Tillis, who portrays Mary Alice McPhail, sister to Tod Carter, commented on her excitement to rejoin the cast.
“It’s such an insanely talented group of friends who share this craft as a profession,” Tillis said. “It’s so comforting to come together with like-minded people and I am always grateful spend this time with my ‘other family.’”
This unique local work takes audiences back in time to witness the tragic struggle between father and son, master and slave, and North and South. The perfect blend of history and theatricality, “The Battle of Franklin” presents more than mere history, but the conflict in us all and our hope of restoration.
“The Battle of Franklin: A Tale of a House Divided” runs Sept. 7 – 22 at the Jamison Theater in the Factory at Franklin. Tickets are available at studiotenn.com or by calling (615) 541-8200.