Battle of Franklin Trust CEO will address push to remove Confederate monuments

The CEO of The Battle of Franklin Trust will address current controversies about the Confederate flag and about monuments to the Confederacy in a lecture on July 13 called “America, the Confederacy and the Future of our Civil War.”

The talk, featuring speaker Eric A. Jacobson, is part of an ongoing lecture series by The Battle of Franklin Trust, the nonprofit that manages the Carter House and Carnton Plantation historic sites. Jacobson plans to address the changing interpretation of the conflict and its aftermath, and what is in store for the future of Civil War history.

“The lecture series at the Fleming Center is a way to talk to and educate the community about topics that pertain to the Civil War and specifically the Battle of Franklin,” Jacobson said in a press release announcing the talk. “This particular lecture will highlight certain controversies and issues surrounding perceptions of Civil War history and look at what the future might hold.”

Jacobson is the author of three books on the American Civil War, “For Cause & For Country,” “The McGavock Confederate Cemetery” and “Baptism of Fire.” He has been the CEO of The Battle of Franklin Trust since 2014, leading the non-profit organization in continued growth and preservation of the Franklin battlefield, Carnton and The Carter House.

“America, the Confederacy and the future of our Civil War” will take place at the Fleming Center, located at Carnton, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. The event begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The lecture will last approximately 45 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A.

For more information about this lecture series, visit www.boft.org.