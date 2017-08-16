Battle of the Badges blood drive to start next week

Photo: From left, Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh, Leo Quintius, Lauren Quintius, Blair Quintius, Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief David Windrow

By LANDON WOODROOF

When Leo Quintius was just two-and-a-half months old, he had to have heart surgery. The boy had been born with two holes in his heart that needed repairing.

“Before the surgery we couldn’t even really have him in clothes,” Leo’s father, Blair, said Wednesday afternoon at Brentwood City Hall. “He was sweating so much. The doctor said his normal state was like he was exercising, his heart was having to work that hard.”

Thankfully, Leo’s surgery was a success and now, about two months later, his health has considerably improved.

“Everything, his color, his energy” are better now, Leo’s mom, Lauren, said.

“Night and day,” Blair said.

A key part of this positive outcome has to do with Leo’s access to donated blood while in the hospital.

It is because of his status as a four-month-old blood recipient that Leo was chosen to be the honoree for Brentwood’s 2017 Battle of the Badges, a friendly blood drive competition whereby the Brentwood police and fire departments try to sign up more people to donate blood.

This year, the drive will be held next Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23 and 24, at the Brentwood Library. On Wednesday, the hours are noon to 6 p.m., and on Thursday, they are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature free giveaways, food trucks and more. The talk sports radio station 104.5 The Zone will broadcast live from the drive starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is the fourth year that Brentwood has had a Battle of the Badges. Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief David Windrow said the ideas this year was to “go big or go home.”

The first year the drive was held, 46 units were collected. On the second year, 76 were collected. Last year, the drive brought in 146. Windrow wants to shatter that record in 2017.

“We’re trying to go bigger this year and match the numbers at Nissan Stadium in the Nashville Battle of the Badges,” he said.

Windrow has already started keeping count of how many spaces the fire department has reserved for next week versus how many the police department has. So far, the fire department is ahead, but Windrow said which department gets more volunteers is really beside the point.

“Tommy and I don’t care who wins,” Windrow said in a City of Brentwood Facebook Live video, referring to Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh. “The Red Cross wins if the blood supply is bolstered.”

Everyone who comes to donate blood will get a chance to credit either the fire or the police department with bringing them out.

Walk-in donations are welcome, but it can save time to pre-register. You can do that on the American Red Cross website or by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS with the sponsor code brentwoodbattleofthebadges.

“We’re gonna have a lot of fun, it’s a community event,” Windrow said. “Come out and be a part of it.”