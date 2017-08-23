Battle of the Badges blood drive underway at Brentwood Library

Photo: Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department Engineer Jesse Piche gives blood Wednesday afternoon as part of the 2017 Battle of the Badges blood drive.

By LANDON WOODROOF

The fourth annual Battle of the Badges blood drive is currently going on at the Brentwood Library.

The drive is a friendly competition between the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department and the Brentwood Police Department.

Assistant Chief David Windrow of the fire department said things were proceeding well so far in the drive, which runs from noon to 6 p.m. today and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

“We’ve had no gaps,” he said. “There’s hasn’t been an empty seat.”

He said that so far about 65 people had given as of early afternoon. Overall, there were 140 donor spots today, 97 of which have been registered for. Tomorrow, there are 128 spots, 87 of which are registered for.

Fire & Rescue is ahead in the competition at this point, according to a running tally of signups. “We’ll let them keep trying,” he said about the police department.

The drive features a couple of food trucks outside — Smokin Buttz BBQ and Blue Monkey Shaved Ice—and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be alive broadcast on site from the 104.5 The Zone radio station.

“We’re trying to make it an event, not just a boring old blood drive,” Windrow said.

Both meeting rooms at the library were taken up with red-shirted American Red Cross workers and donors around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Several firefighters and police officers had already been in to donate Wednesday afternoon.

Engineer Jesse Piche, a 12-year veteran of fire and rescue, was one of those. It was his second or third time participating in the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

“So far so good,” he said, before proceeding into some friendly ribbing. “I haven’t passed out like the cops did. You can put that in there.”

Walk-in donations are welcome, but it can save time to pre-register. You can do that on the American Red Cross website or by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS with the sponsor code brentwoodbattleofthebadges.