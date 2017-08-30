Record year for Brentwood’s Battle of the Badges blood drive

Photo: A fire engine sits outside the Brentwood Library during last week’s Battle of the Badges blood drive for the American Red Cross.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief David Windrow was feeling ambitious ahead of this year’s Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The American Red Cross had set a goal of 164 units for the two-day drive which was held last week at the Brentwood Library. However, Windrow thought Brentwood could do better.

“A couple of their corporate people were nervous that we weren’t gonna make it, and I said just relax, we got this,” Windrow said. “We’ll get it.”

This year’s drive, which again took the form of a friendly competition between the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department and the Brentwood Police Department, was the city’s fourth annual.

In its first year, the drive brought in 46 units of blood. In its second year, that amount went up to 76 units. The total was 146 units last year, just a bit shy of the Red Cross’s target for this drive.

As it turns out, Windrow was right. The Red Cross didn’t need to worried. This year’s drive collected at least 204 units of blood.

As far as the Battle of the Badges aspect of the drive goes, the Fire & Rescue Department came out on top.

“It was over the moment it posted,” Windrow said happily. “It’s probably over for next year already.”

As Windrow had said previously, though, the winner of the drive is less important than the overall outcome of the drive.

“Tommy and I don’t care who wins,” Windrow said in a City of Brentwood Facebook Live video, referring to Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh. “The Red Cross wins if the blood supply is bolstered.”

Walsh agreed.

“While the police department fell short of the fire department in total donations, there was no loser in this case,” he wrote in an email. “We were happy to help the Red Cross in what is a critical time of need. I greatly appreciate all of the police and fire personnel who took the time to donate along with all of the others who either donated or participated in some way.”

Even though this recent drive was the biggest Battle of the Badges drive yet, Windrow said he is not going to become complacent. Instead, he wants it to be even more successful next year.

“Now obviously we’ve gotta go for 250,” he said. “We’ve upped it the past three years so why not? In my mind we’ll be able to increase it that much.”

They have scheduled the blood drives in August the past few years to help make up for shortages that occur over the summer when many are traveling and schools are closed.

Windrow said that the 2018 Battle of the Badges drive has already been scheduled. It will be held Aug. 22 and 23 at the Brentwood Library.