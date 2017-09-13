Battle of the Woods is on Titans High School Game of the Week ballot: vote today

The Battle of the Woods, a crosstown rivalry football game between the Brentwood High School Bruins and the Ravenwood High School Raptors, is on the ballot for the Titans High School Game of the Week.

According to the web site, the Titans High School Game of the Week program is designed to recognize excellence in high school athletics.

Each week throughout the season, a panel of media members select the top matchups from around the state. These nominations are then eligible to be selected as the Titans High School Game of the Week.

Fans are encouraged to vote for their preferred matchup at TitansOnline.com. The game with the most votes will become the Titans High School Game of the Week, with the winning head coach being named the Titans High School Coach of the Week.

Each Coach of the Week will receive a grant from the Tennessee Titans in the amount of $1,000 to benefit their school’s football program.

Through the Coach of the Week program, the Titans have donated more than $200,000 in grant funding to high school football programs across the state.