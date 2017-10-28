Battle site evening tours lead up to 153rd anniversary

BATTLE OF FRANKLIN TRUST

The Battle of Franklin Trust is adding three exclusive tours of the Carter House

and Carnton led by Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of The Battle of Franklin Trust.

Evening tours will be held on three Thursdays in November in preparation for the 153rd anniversary of the Battle of Franklin. Tours will resemble the classic guided tours, but will be focused on the upcoming anniversary and recent reclamation efforts.

Exclusive Evening Tour Dates:

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 – 6-7 p.m. at Carnton

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 – 6-7 p.m. at Carter House

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 – 6-7 p.m. at Carter House

Tickets are $25 for all ages and must be purchased in advance. For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact Meagan Wuest at 615-794-0903 or meagan@boft.org.

About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)3 management corporation acting on behalf of Franklin’s battlefield sites to contribute to visitors’ understanding of the Nov. 30, 1864 Battle of Franklin. The Trust is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of preserving, restoring, maintaining and interpreting the properties, artifacts and documents related to the battle to preserve this important part of the nation’s history.