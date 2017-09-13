Battle Trust CEO hopes to lead “meaningful discussion” of Civil War issues

BATTLE OF FRANKLIN TRUST

The Battle of Franklin Trust will offer a community conversation and dinner at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21.

This intimate discussion will explore topics related to the Civil War and its

aftermath, historical memory, and the future of Civil War interpretation.

“I look forward to welcoming members of the community to join in a thoughtful conversation,” said Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson. “My hope is that individuals who are looking for a dialogue and to perhaps gain some answers can come together to have a meaningful discussion.”

The 90-minute event will take place in the Fleming Center, at Carnton, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. The $25 cost per person will include dinner served by Puckett’s, followed by a conversation led by Jacobson.

Eric A. Jacobson is the author of three books on the American Civil War, “For Cause & For Country,” “The McGavock Confederate Cemetery,” and “Baptism of Fire.”

The Battle of Franklin Trust aims to engage the community in an educational discussion about current events.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets please contact Meagan Wuest, meagan@boft.org, 615-794-0903. Seating is limited.