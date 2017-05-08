2017 Sarah C. Bayrd Memorial Scholarship winner announced

The legacy of one of Brentwood High School’s most treasured teachers, Sarah C. Bayrd, lives on in numerous ways, through the countless teachers and students she inspired during her 34-year career and through the scholarship set up in her name by her two children, Beth and Bill.

That scholarship provides $1,000 each year to a graduating Brentwood High senior. On Monday, it was announced that Abigail Ezell is the recipient of this year’s Sarah C. Bayrd Memorial Scholarship.

According to a news release sent by Wendy P. Hart, chair of the school’s social studies department, Ezell is headed for Colorado College this fall, where she plans on studying environmental science.

All applicants for the scholarship were required to have at least a 2.5 grade point average and pending applications at post-secondary schools. Each applicant also had to write a 5-page essay that looked at a current news story through the larger lens of United States history.

Ezell’s essay, “Selective Hearing,” according to the news release, “compared several present day and historical ‘examples of recurring, avoidable problems that are perpetuated by an unwillingness to consider the voices of others.'”

Beth and Bill Bayrd choose the winning student each year, although they often consult with current teachers in making their selection, a previous Home Page story reported.

“I’m telling you Ms. Bayrd would have loved these students that are winning,” Hart said in that previous story.