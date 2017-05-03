Beauty treatments that can make you look 10 years younger

By HEATHER LISTHARTKE

Who doesn’t want to look 10 years younger?

If you feel like your outward appearance doesn’t reflect who you are on the inside or maybe you feel a little subconscious about your appearance, there are some great, noninvasive procedures that can help you preserve your youth and leave you with a glowing complexion.

One of the most traditional and popular beauty treatment is Botox.

How does Botox work?

Botox is used to relax the muscles in the face that cause wrinkles over time. Those happy lines and crows feet, unfortunately, are a fact of life. However, by injecting the Botox through a tiny needle into the muscle, the Botox blocks the nerve impulses from reaching the muscle which causes the skin around it to relax and the wrinkles usually to disappear completely. Additionally, doctors have been using the treatment more recently for treating migraines. Though the treatment isn’t immediately effective, full effects usually occur within a week of the treatment, and it’s highly non-invasive. As always with any medication, there can be complications, and there are specific steps to follow in the immediate 3-4 hours after, but the effects can last for around 3-5 months in initial treatments and around 6-8 months after regular treatments.

A more modern alternative to Botox, and considered more effective, is the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Treatment.

What is PRP Treatment?

The popular treatment, coined the “REVamp Facelift” by Kim Kardashian, uses your own plasma in conjunction with a growth solution that increases cell growth and cell production which reduces wrinkles and treats acne scars. The process is equally, non-invasive as Botox, using microneedles to inject the plasma substance into the skin. The whole process takes an hour to 90 minutes and usually lasts 9 months.

