City manager voices opposition to short-term rental legislation on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar appeared before a state legislative committee Tuesday afternoon to speak out against two bills that would curtail local governments’ ability to regulate short term rentals, like Airbnb, in their cities. He was joined by City Attorney Roger Horner.

The bills, HB1020/SB1086 and HB0497/SB0372, were the subject of a resolution approved by Brentwood’s Board of Commissioners Feb. 13. The resolution gave voice to the city’s strong opposition to “any legislation that would limit the ability of local governments to regulate the location of short-term rental properties.” The former bill seeks to make it illegal for local governments to ban short-term rentals while the latter would outlaw local governments from banning owner-occupied short-term rentals only.

“It is about zoning and land use control from our perspective,” Bednar said before the state Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, chaired by Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin). “Since 1935, the state legislature has authorized cities to zone property.”

Bednar went on to discuss the central role that zoning plays in defining the identity of cities.

“Zoning is what makes each city unique,” he said. “It’s how we decide what land uses go next to each other, and what land uses need to be separated. It’s why we don’t have bars next to churches, and why we don’t have hotels in the middle of neighborhoods.”

Bednar said local governments are in the best position to shape the identities of their cities through zoning, since they are most in touch with their residents’ views. If one city wanted to allow short-term rentals, that would be fine, Bednar said, as long as another was allowed to ban them.

“We believe those differences of opinion are exactly what zoning is for and why zoning has always been a local matter,” he said. “The local elected officials are best suited based upon the input from their residents to decide what is appropriate for their communities relative to short-term rentals.”

Bednar addressed the committee shortly after Senator John Stevens (R-Huntingdon), the sponsor of SB-1086, spoke in favor of his legislation.

“What this bill does … is this would outright not allow locals to ban home sharing at all,” Stevens said. “The bill makes it illegal for cities to establish outright prohibitions on short-term rentals or set regulations that unfairly target short-term rental activities, but preserves the ability of local communities to enact additional health and safety guidelines.”

Stevens framed his bill as one that stands up for the rights of private property owners to decide for themselves what they want to do with their homes.

“Instead of elected officials sitting here deciding what’s best for your property, we put some reasonable regulation in place and allow a marketplace to develop,” he said. “As issues come up, we can step in where needed, but not a top-down approach where elected officials are really trying to determine what’s best for our own property.”

Senator Johnson seemed to take issue with this line of argument later in the proceedings, when he framed the bill as potentially favoring the rights of short-term rental owners over those of their neighbors. Speaking hypothetically, Johnson imagined himself as a homeowner in a residential area living next door to a house that was operated as a short-term rental.

“What about my private property rights?” he asked. “When I bought a home in a neighborhood, I did not plan on having a vacation entity or rental next door to me. And I don’t know from week to week who’s gonna be my next door neighbor.”

Some discussion was given over to the fact that both bills would still allow HOA’s to ban short-term rentals. Bednar estimated nearly 60 percent of Brentwood’s neighborhoods had HOAs, but that many of the city’s older subdivisions did not.

In the end, the committee deferred a vote on both bills until its next meeting on March 21.

These bills also came up before the House Business and Utilities Subcommittee on Tuesday. Representative Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) spoke in support of his bill, HB1020, at that meeting.

Part of his remarks dealt with the idea that, since the short-term rental industry has become so widespread, it is futile for local governments to try and keep it out of their cities completely.

“This is already an established industry,” he said. “Doing a total ban is not going to stop the industry from coming in.” He predicted the short-term rental industry would survive and go underground where bans were present, and his legislation would bring such short-term rentals “out of the dark and into the light.”

Offering a view opposing the legislation was Hendersonville resident, John Evans, who spoke during the portion of the meeting reserved for outside comment.

He said his city had dealt with the issue of short-term rentals for the past couple of years, and he felt the decisions on how to deal with the issue were best left to local governments.

“The bottom line is when you buy a house in a residential neighborhood, you can expect quiet solitude,” he said. “You don’t expect a commercial venture from an investment company or private investor to come in for the purpose of making a profit.”

In the end, the House subcommittee voted to move HB1020 forward for consideration by the entire Business and Utilities Committee, while it deferred a decision on HB0497.

All of Brentwood’s state legislators—Representative Glen Casada, Representative Charles Sargent and Senator Jack Johnson— voiced opposition to legislation that would strip local governments of their right to ban short-term rentals, in a previous Home Page article. Brentwood’s city commissioners as well as numerous residents also spoke disapprovingly of the bills at a commission meeting in February.