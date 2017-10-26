Best Buddies Unplugged coming Nov. 2 to Franklin Theatre

Best Buddies Tennessee is putting on an intimate songwriters round featuring Songwriting Hall of Fame legend Desmond Child and Grammy Award-Winning blues artist Keb’ Mo’, along with guest appearances from Amy Grant, TnT Duo and more to be announced.

All proceeds benefit Best Buddies, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through meaningful one-to-one friendships and supported employment.

The event, sponsored by Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Regions Bank and Carrabba’s Italian Grille will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Franklin Theatre (419 Main Street, Franklin).

Paul McCann, the public address announcer for the Nashville Predators will be the emcee for the event.

For more than four decades, songwriter/producer Desmond Child has reigned as one of music’s most successful creative forces. His list of accolades includes Grammy awards, 80 Top 40 singles, and songs that have sold over 500 million albums worldwide.

Child’s career has been highlighted by a stunning array of diversity. His collaborations run the gamut… from Aerosmith to ZEDD with collaborations that also include Bon Jovi, KISS, Joan Jett, Cher, Cyndi Lauper, Ricky Martin, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Meat Loaf, Sia and Katy Perry. His songs include, “Livin’ On A Prayer”, “You Give Love A Bad Name”, “I Was Made For Lovin’ You”, “Dude Looks Like A Lady”, “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” and “Waking Up In Vegas,” to name a few, and his YouTube views and streaming plays are in the billions. Child’s autobiography LIVIN’ ON A PRAYER: BIG SONGS BIG LIFE with David Ritz is scheduled for release in the Spring of 2018. Desmond Child was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008 and serves on its Board Of Directors as well as the Board of ASCAP. In 2012 he co-founded the Latin Songwriters Hall Of Fame and serves as its Chairman/CEO.

Amy Grant has built a long, successful career on music that matters. Ever since she burst on the scene as a fresh-faced teenager bringing contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture, the Nashville native gained a reputation for creating potent songs that examined life’s complexities with an open heart and keen eye. She became the first artist in Christian music to have a platinum record and went on to become a crossover sensation, her musical gifts transcending genre boundaries to make her a household name. She’s earned six Grammy Awards and numerous Gospel Music Association Dove Awards as well as three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums. She’s achieved 10 Top 40 pop singles and placed 17 hits on the Top 40 Adult Contemporary chart as well as scoring numerous hits on the contemporary Christian charts. A longtime and active Nashville resident, Grant is as well known for her philanthropy as her music. She and husband, Vince Gill, are tireless in their efforts to aid worthy causes.

A three-time American Grammy Award-winning blues musician, Keb’ Mo’ is a singer, guitarist, and songwriter, currently living in Nashville, Tennessee. He has been described as “a living link to the seminal Delta blues that traveled up the Mississippi River and across the expanse of America.” His post-modern blues style is influenced by many eras and genres, including folk, rock, jazz and pop. The moniker “Keb Mo” was coined by his original drummer, Quentin Dennard, and picked up by his record label as a “street talk” abbreviation of his given name.

TnT Duo features Nashville vocal veterans Victoria Venier and Tabitha Fair. Their explosive yet sleek artistry features catchy musical stylings that are reminiscent of early Motown and Muscle Shoals, yet are sonically modern, organic and sophisticated. Established solo artists in their own right … the vocal pairing is astonishingly seamless and emotionally charging. TnT is about to explode; Catch the boom!

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://secure.franklintheatre. com/websales/pages/info.aspx? evtinfo=143464~cfe40b7d-1c56- 4c4b-b937-600bdd7c5904&epguid= ff540eef-ac93-4089-a55d- 152d385d48b8

For more info on Best Buddies, visit www.bestbuddies.org/tennessee <http://www.bestbuddies.org/ tennessee

For more info on Desmond Child, visit www.DesmondChild.com

For more info on Keb’ Mo’, visit www.KebMo.com

For more info on Amy Grant, visit www.AmyGrant.com