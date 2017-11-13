Beth Lothers sworn in to replace long-time commissioner Lew Green at County Commission meeting

PHOTO: Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson swears in Beth Lothers as District 5 Commissioner // Photo by Brooke Wanser.

By BROOKE WANSER

Beth Lothers was unanimously selected to serve as the Williamson County District 5 commissioner during Monday evening’s county commission meeting.

Lothers replaced longtime commissioner Lewis “Lew” Green, who died last month at age 81 after fighting a long illness. She was nominated by Green’s fellow District 5 Commissioner Tommy Little.

Lothers, who had lived and been active in the Nolensville community for nearly two decades, said she felt it was her duty to honor Green, who she knew for most of the time she lived there.

“I’d pretty much do anything for Lew Green,” she said. “I’m doing it to honor his memory.”

In 2006, Lothers was appointed to the board as an alderman. That fall, she successfully ran for town mayor, in which capacity she served until 2010.

She then served as alderman until her resignation in June of 2014, citing a desire to spend more time with her family.

In Nolensville, Lothers served as the Trees and Trails Committee Chair, leading the application process to secure large grants for the town, including two Safe Routes to School grants and a Small Town Connections grant.

Last month, the Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to name a pedestrian bridge over Mill Creek and connecting to the Nolensville Historic District, the Beth Lothers Bridge in her honor.

Lothers’ husband and daughter accompanied her to the center of the room as county Mayor Rogers Anderson swore her into office. Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander and his wife were also present for the moment.

After the swearing in, Lothers took her seat next to fellow 5th district Commissioner Tommy Little. A handmade paper sign with black marker indicated her new seat: “5th LOTHERS”

“I wish I weren’t here,” she admitted. “Because if I weren’t, that would mean Lew would be with us,” she said.

Lothers acknowledged the large shoes she had to fill.

“He’s irreplaceable,” she said. “It’s such a mixed night for me. I’m happy to serve, but I’m sad there’s an opening here that had to be filled.”

Her new catchphrase, she continued, would be, “WWLD? What would Lou do?”