Bethlehem Players presenting "A Christmas Carol" as a radio play

BETHLEHEM PLAYERS

“A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” is being presented Dec. 1 through 3 by the Bethlehem Players, Bethlehem United Methodist Church community theatre troupe, in the Grassland community north of Franklin, 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin, TN (37069).

Written by Joe Landry and directed locally by Johnny Peppers, the stage production is inspired by the classic American Charles Dickens novella “A Christmas Carol” and is performed as a 1940s live radio broadcast in front of a studio audience.

“After staging the hugely popular “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” we are thrilled to be returning for this seasonal fun,” Peppers said. “It is also the first time the Bethlehem Players are on stage after the loss of one of our beloved cast mates and church member, Robbin Holland. We’re honoring her by designating Miriam’s Promise as the benefiting charity for all three performances. Robbin was a long-time advocate for the nonprofit organization as well as for children in the Grassland community and Nashville area.”

The large cast for the talented production includes four area radio veterans: Pat Reilly as Ebenezer Scrooge, Mark McNulty as Bob Cratchit, Brian Zimmerman as Scrooge’s nephew, and Harry Robinson as Jacob Marley. The other cast members include: Jim Allen, Art Ankrum, Sharon Brugman, Steve Brugman, Lori Heatherington, Stephanie Jackson, Allison Maddock, Jim Melrose, Debbie Robinson, Janie Varn, David Varn, Ginny Welles, and production musical director Kandace Peppers.

During intermission of each performance, Santa Claus will be on hand to visit and take pictures with children in the audience.

“A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” is presented at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 2, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 3. With limited seating, $10 per person general admission tickets are available via TicketsNashville.com or by calling the Bethlehem Ticket line at 615-669-BPAC (2722).

In addition to presenting the play, Bethlehem United Methodist Church also has these seasonal activities taking place at the church and open to the community:

Dec. 8 A Night in Bethlehem (6-8 p.m.) – interactive, family experience taking participants to the place where Jesus was born

Dec. 23 Saturday Christmas service at 6 p.m.

Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Services 4 p.m. (Childrens’ Service) and 6 p.m. (Traditional Service).