Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry Featured Bake Sale Cake

Raspberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
*Award winning recipe prepared by Bethlehem United Methodist Church baker Robin Folks.
Coffee Cake:
2 ½ cups of flour
¾ cup sugar
¾ cup butter
½ t baking powder
½ t baking soda
¼ t salt
¾ cup sour cream
1 egg
1 t almond extract
Filling:
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
¼ cup sugar
1 egg
½ cup raspberry jam
Topping:
½ cup sliced almonds
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar; cut in butter using a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Remove 1 cup of crumbs for topping. To remaining crumb mixture, add baking powder, baking soda, salt, sour cream, egg and almond extract. Blend well. Spread batter over bottom and 2 inches up sides of greased and floured 9-inch spring form pan. Batter should be ¼ inch thick on sides. In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, ¼ cup sugar and egg; blend well. Pour over batter in pan. Spoon jam evenly over the cheese filling. In a small bowl, combine 1 cup of reserved crumbs and almonds. Sprinkle over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes until cream cheese is set and crust is a deep golden brown. Cool 15 minutes, remove sides and cool completely.