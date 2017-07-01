Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry Featured Bake Sale Cake

Raspberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

*Award winning recipe prepared by Bethlehem United Methodist Church baker Robin Folks.

Coffee Cake:

2 ½ cups of flour

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup butter

½ t baking powder

½ t baking soda

¼ t salt

¾ cup sour cream

1 egg

1 t almond extract

Filling:

1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese

¼ cup sugar

1 egg

½ cup raspberry jam

Topping:

½ cup sliced almonds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar; cut in butter using a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Remove 1 cup of crumbs for topping. To remaining crumb mixture, add baking powder, baking soda, salt, sour cream, egg and almond extract. Blend well. Spread batter over bottom and 2 inches up sides of greased and floured 9-inch spring form pan. Batter should be ¼ inch thick on sides. In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, ¼ cup sugar and egg; blend well. Pour over batter in pan. Spoon jam evenly over the cheese filling. In a small bowl, combine 1 cup of reserved crumbs and almonds. Sprinkle over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes until cream cheese is set and crust is a deep golden brown. Cool 15 minutes, remove sides and cool completely.