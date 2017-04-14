Better Business Bureau hosts document shredding event next week

Businesses and individuals are welcome to participate and are encouraged to bring outdated, high-risk documents including cancelled checks, old credit card statements, free credit card offers and tax records to Lowe’s in Cool Springs next week for “Secure Your ID Day.”

Documents will be shredded free on the spot from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 22, at the Lowe’s, 3060 Mallory Lane, as part of a community service effort hosted by the Williamson County Better Business Bureau.

A shred truck from sponsor Iron Mountain will be parked in front of Lowe’s until the truck is full.

The Better Business Bureau, Tennessee Highway Patrol Identity Theft Unit and volunteers will also be distributing tips and resources to help individuals and businesses secure their identity, accounts and data. This event is part of Better Business Bureaus national identity theft and fraud protection day being held in communities across North America.