Better Business Bureau offers free Saturday morning shred day

The Better Business Bureau along with partner shredding service companies throughout Middle Tennessee are offering a Shred Day on Saturday, with locations in Franklin and Nashville.
The BBB is inviting area consumers and businesses to bring documents to be shredded for free, such as credit card statements, old checks, IRS tax returns,
and anything that a thief could use to steal your identity.
The Bureau stresses the importance of shredding confidential documents that can leave you vulnerable to identity theft.
In Franklin, shredding will be available from 9 a.m. until noon (or until the shredding truck is full) at the UPS Store of Cool Springs, 2000 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN.
Shredding Services will be provided by Shred on the Run.
The Nashville location will offer computer recycling as well as shredding from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Richards & Richards, 1741 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN.
For this location there is no limit on the amount of paper materials that can be shredded, with shredding services provided by Richards & Richards Office Records Management, Inc.
Computer recycling and hard drive shredding also is available during regular business hours. Limit 5 units. Flat screens are accepted, but no CRT monitors or TVs.