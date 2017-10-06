Better Business Bureau to host free shred day

The Better Business Bureau of Williamson County will host Secure Your ID Day on Oct. 21 at The UPS Store of Cool Springs from 9 a.m.- noon (or until the trucks are full).

Two shred trucks from sponsor Shred On The Run will be parked in front of The UPS Store of Cool Springs with onsite, secure shredding. Businesses and individuals are welcome to participate and are encouraged to bring outdated, high risk documents including cancelled checks, old credit card statements, free credit card offers and tax records. This shredding event is free and documents will be shredded on the spot.

This event is part of Better Business Bureaus’ National Identity Theft and Fraud Protection Day.

The BBB of Middle Tennessee, Inc. was founded in 1961 as a non-profit Tennessee organization serving 38 counties in Middle Tennessee and seven counties in southern Kentucky. The first BBB was founded in 1912. Today, BBBs serve communities across the U.S. and Canada.

The shred day will take place at 2000 Mallory Lane in Franklin