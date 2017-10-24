BGA announces open house events Wednesday and Sunday for interested families

BATTLE GROUND ACADEMY

Battle Ground Academy is hosting open house events for its Lower School on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and its Middle and Upper Schools on Sunday, Oct. 29.

These events are open to families in the community interested in learning more about Franklin’s oldest independent school.

“Battle Ground Academy excels in preparing students for college and beyond in an environment that challenges students and at the same time provides incredible support and encouragement,” said Will Kesler, BGA Head of School. “Students who need a bit more attention and encouragement or students who need that challenge of robust curriculum and instruction can thrive at BGA. In addition, our arts, athletics and extracurricular programs provide outlets for students to shine outside the classroom and develop soft skills like peer-to- peer leadership and interpersonal connections and teamwork that are vital for success in today’s world.”

At the open house events, prospective families can meet BGA teachers and staff, tour classrooms and other facilities and learn more about the value of a BGA education.

The open house events will take place at both the Harpeth Campus on Franklin Road (grades K through 4) and the Glen Echo Campus off of Mack Hatcher Parkway (grades 5 through 12).

The Lower School program will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Harpeth Campus for kindergarten through fourth grade and the Middle and Upper School program will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Glen Echo Campus for grades fifth through 12th.

Registration and other information for the admissions open house events can be found online at battlegroundacademy.org.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.