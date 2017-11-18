BGA can’t stop Lausanne’s Gray in state semifinals

Battle Ground Academy’s season closed Friday with a 42-21 loss against the Lausanne Lynx in the Division II-AA semifinals.

Lausanne was led by running back Eric Gray. The Division II-AA Mr. Football finalist rushed for 349 yards and six touchdowns on 42 carries.

BGA quarterback Drew Martin passed for 293 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Jack Jewell had seven catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 62-yard touchdown strike from Martin to Jewell.

Gray tied the game four minutes into the second quarter with a 16-yard touchdown run.

BGA regained the lead a minute later on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Tiy Reed to Ollie Reese.

Gray added a 20-yard touchdown run to cut Lausanne’s deficit to 14-13 with five minutes left in the second quarter.

He then scored on touchdown runs of 66, 14 and 6 yards to push the Lynx ahead 35-14 with 9:13 remaining in the game.

Martin connected with Jewell for a 24-yard touchdown with 7:43 left in the game, and Gray capped Lausanne’s scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run with three minutes remaining.

Reese caught two passes for 102 yards, while Kel Hawkins had five catches for 92 yards.