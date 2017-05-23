BGA Class of 2017 netted $10.5 million in merit-based student aid

85 students received diplomas from Battle Ground Academy on Sunday, May 21.

Highlights of BGA’s 128th graduating class include:

•The class collectively received $10.5 million merit-based aid for college (approximately $123,000 per student).

•They were part of a group with a 93% pass rate on AP exams taken by BGA students in 2016.

•99% of students were accepted to at least one of their top three college choices.

•The average ACT score was over 28.

•12 students (nearly 15% of the class) will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

•Graduates will attend 46 colleges in 23 states.

•They have experienced state championships in boys and girls soccer, girls golf, boys basketball and Quiz Bowl.

•They have accumulated more than 2,600 community service hours as a class.

In addition to the Valedictorian, Suzannah Smith, and Salutatorian, Allison Cowie, other graduation honors were:

•Matthew Keith was awarded the Pinkerton Watch, given to the senior who, in the judgment of the faculty, is the best all-around student.

•Allison Cowie was presented the Paul Guffee ‘61 Memorial Award, which, by vote of the faculty, goes to the senior who exhibits leadership in athletics and all other phases of school life. She also received the BGA Alumni Association Bill Ross ’72 award as voted by the student body for the senior who helps those in need without need for recognition.

•Mary Dudley Berry received the Katie Jeter ‘03 Award for Service.

•Helen Wade was presented the Robin Leigh Altshuler Award given to the senior who exemplifies a spirit of unconditional service to others and the community.

•Benjamin Ball received the Durwood Sies ‘40 Leadership Award.

In all, BGA’s 85 graduating seniors were accepted into 135 universities.

The full list of graduates is below. An asterisk indicates students who attended BGA from Kindergarten to graduation:

Ms. Gloria Graham Alexander

*Mr. Joseph Mills Altshuler

*Mr. Walker Schulken Anderson

Mr. Jonathan Curtis Arnold

*Mr. William Benjamin Ball

Mr. Joseph Webb Bankemper

Mr. Hunter Bennett

*Ms. Mary Dudley Berry

*Mr. William Jackson Bolton

Ms. Helena Elisabeth Bouchard

Ms. Jamie Isabella Busch

Mr. Brandon Chapin Carr

Mr. Andrew Franco Chen

Mr. Xiangyong Chen

*Mr. Robert Andrew Churchill

Ms. Faith Lauryn Cleveland

Mr. James Douglas Cooper II

Mr. Benjamin Silas Cosby

Ms. Allison Gail Cowie

Mr. Julian Isaac Craig

Ms. Olivia Claire Criswell

*Ms. McClain Cherry Daniel

Ms. Taylor Nicole Davis

Ms. Maria Carolina de la Torre

Ms. Allison Vy Do

*Mr. John Theron Hatfield-Nicholson Dunavan, Jr.

Ms. Alexandra London Dunavant

*Ms. Anna Claire Evans

Ms. Xinyi Fan

Ms. Sarah Madison Fly

*Ms. Julia Wrenne French

*Ms. Sophia Ann Gallimore

*Mr. Wyatt Oliver Gibson

Mr. Parker Reid Greenwood

Mr. Kolton Kelly Grimsley

Ms. Rachel Elise Hanchrow

Ms. Hannah Isabelle Haskins

Ms. Ralea MacKae Haun

Mr. Zachary Robert Helberg

*Mr. Jack Cassell Hines

Mr. Jacob Paul Holloway

Mr. Frank Clark Ingram

Ms. Elizabeth James Jewell

*Mr. Robert Berry Jewell III

*Mr. Matthew Haynes Keith

Ms. Kaitlyn Anne King

Ms. Taylor Marie Knight

Mr. Bradley Daniel Lasher

Ms. Madeline Elise Ledman

Mr. Matthew Taylor Lewis

Ms. Keyu Li

Ms. Kaylee Erin Lynch

Mr. John Jacob Maloof

Ms. Hallie Elizabeth Murphree

Ms. Lauren Rose Murrell

Mr. Sihan Pang

*Mr. Joseph William Pasley, Jr.

Mr. Thomas Christopher Peters

*Ms. Alexandra Rosa Belding Pulliam

Ms. Emily Virginia Ray

Mr. Brandon Michael Rowe

*Mr. Robert Vance Russell III

Ms. Anna Marie Ryden

Mr. Henry Pendergrass Sanders

Ms. Claire Elizabeth Scott

*Ms. Landers Lee Scott

Ms. Serena William Shaar

Mr. Jacob Ryan Simpson

Ms. Alaina Rose Smith

Ms. Suzannah Lipscomb Smith

Mr. Jack Arthur Spain

Mr. Michael Patrick Stuart

Ms. Taylor Lane Topping

Ms. Chloe Melodie Tremblay

*Ms. Helen Katherine Wade

Mr. James Clay Walker

*Ms. Allison Ruthann Warren

*Mr. John Edward Willkomm III

Mr. Michael Lee Woodall, Jr

Ms. Emily Elizabeth Woods

Mr. Jackson Crockett Vernon Woods

Ms. Hannah Marie Wright

Ms. Michelle Ann Xu

Mr. Kevin Edward Zhang

Ms. Fangle Zhao