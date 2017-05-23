BGA Class of 2017 netted $10.5 million in merit-based student aid

85 students received diplomas from Battle Ground Academy on Sunday, May 21.
Highlights of BGA’s 128th graduating class include:
•The class collectively received $10.5 million merit-based aid for college (approximately $123,000 per student).
•They were part of a group with a 93% pass rate on AP exams taken by BGA students in 2016.
•99% of students were accepted to at least one of their top three college choices.
•The average ACT score was over 28.
•12 students (nearly 15% of the class) will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
•Graduates will attend 46 colleges in 23 states.
•They have experienced state championships in boys and girls soccer, girls golf, boys basketball and Quiz Bowl.
•They have accumulated more than 2,600 community service hours as a class.
In addition to the Valedictorian, Suzannah Smith, and Salutatorian, Allison Cowie, other graduation honors were:
•Matthew Keith was awarded the Pinkerton Watch, given to the senior who, in the judgment of the faculty, is the best all-around student.
•Allison Cowie was presented the Paul Guffee ‘61 Memorial Award, which, by vote of the faculty, goes to the senior who exhibits leadership in athletics and all other phases of school life. She also received the BGA Alumni Association Bill Ross ’72 award as voted by the student body for the senior who helps those in need without need for recognition.
•Mary Dudley Berry received the Katie Jeter ‘03 Award for Service.
•Helen Wade was presented the Robin Leigh Altshuler Award given to the senior who exemplifies a spirit of unconditional service to others and the community.
•Benjamin Ball received the Durwood Sies ‘40 Leadership Award.
In all, BGA’s 85 graduating seniors were accepted into 135 universities.
The full list of graduates is below. An asterisk indicates students who attended BGA from Kindergarten to graduation:
Ms. Gloria Graham Alexander
*Mr. Joseph Mills Altshuler
*Mr. Walker Schulken Anderson
Mr. Jonathan Curtis Arnold
*Mr. William Benjamin Ball
Mr. Joseph Webb Bankemper
Mr. Hunter Bennett
*Ms. Mary Dudley Berry
*Mr. William Jackson Bolton
Ms. Helena Elisabeth Bouchard
Ms. Jamie Isabella Busch
Mr. Brandon Chapin Carr
Mr. Andrew Franco Chen
Mr. Xiangyong Chen
*Mr. Robert Andrew Churchill
Ms. Faith Lauryn Cleveland
Mr. James Douglas Cooper II
Mr. Benjamin Silas Cosby
Ms. Allison Gail Cowie
Mr. Julian Isaac Craig
Ms. Olivia Claire Criswell
*Ms. McClain Cherry Daniel
Ms. Taylor Nicole Davis
Ms. Maria Carolina de la Torre
Ms. Allison Vy Do
*Mr. John Theron Hatfield-Nicholson Dunavan, Jr.
Ms. Alexandra London Dunavant
*Ms. Anna Claire Evans
Ms. Xinyi Fan
Ms. Sarah Madison Fly
*Ms. Julia Wrenne French
*Ms. Sophia Ann Gallimore
*Mr. Wyatt Oliver Gibson
Mr. Parker Reid Greenwood
Mr. Kolton Kelly Grimsley
Ms. Rachel Elise Hanchrow
Ms. Hannah Isabelle Haskins
Ms. Ralea MacKae Haun
Mr. Zachary Robert Helberg
*Mr. Jack Cassell Hines
Mr. Jacob Paul Holloway
Mr. Frank Clark Ingram
Ms. Elizabeth James Jewell
*Mr. Robert Berry Jewell III
*Mr. Matthew Haynes Keith
Ms. Kaitlyn Anne King
Ms. Taylor Marie Knight
Mr. Bradley Daniel Lasher
Ms. Madeline Elise Ledman
Mr. Matthew Taylor Lewis
Ms. Keyu Li
Ms. Kaylee Erin Lynch
Mr. John Jacob Maloof
Ms. Hallie Elizabeth Murphree
Ms. Lauren Rose Murrell
Mr. Sihan Pang
*Mr. Joseph William Pasley, Jr.
Mr. Thomas Christopher Peters
*Ms. Alexandra Rosa Belding Pulliam
Ms. Emily Virginia Ray
Mr. Brandon Michael Rowe
*Mr. Robert Vance Russell III
Ms. Anna Marie Ryden
Mr. Henry Pendergrass Sanders
Ms. Claire Elizabeth Scott
*Ms. Landers Lee Scott
Ms. Serena William Shaar
Mr. Jacob Ryan Simpson
Ms. Alaina Rose Smith
Ms. Suzannah Lipscomb Smith
Mr. Jack Arthur Spain
Mr. Michael Patrick Stuart
Ms. Taylor Lane Topping
Ms. Chloe Melodie Tremblay
*Ms. Helen Katherine Wade
Mr. James Clay Walker
*Ms. Allison Ruthann Warren
*Mr. John Edward Willkomm III
Mr. Michael Lee Woodall, Jr
Ms. Emily Elizabeth Woods
Mr. Jackson Crockett Vernon Woods
Ms. Hannah Marie Wright
Ms. Michelle Ann Xu
Mr. Kevin Edward Zhang
Ms. Fangle Zhao