BGA cruises for 4-0 start

Battle Ground Academy improved to 4-0 with a 31-7 win at Boyd-Buchanan Friday.

BGA quarterback Drew Martin completed 28 of 33 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

He opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kel Hawkins for a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Martin tossed a 9-yard touchdown completion to Jack Jewell for a 14-point advantage with 2:31 left in the frame.

Matthew Ligon’s 40-yard field goal as time expired sent the Wildcats into halftime up 17-0.

Martin found Jewell for a 2-yard touchdown pass and a 24-0 lead four minutes into the third quarter.

Tiy Reed returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown to give BGA a 31-0 advantage four minutes later.

Boyd Buchanan’s lone score came on a 6-yard run with four minutes left in the game.

Hawkins led the Wildcats receiving corps with seven catches for 88 yards, while Ollie Reese had five receptions for 39 yards and Briston Bennett had four for 33 yards.

Jewell finished with five catches for 28 yards.

Conner Mitchell and Chico Bennett posted 5.5 tackles apiece.

BGA visits Christ Presbyterian Academy (3-1) for a Division II-AA Middle Region showdown Friday.