BGA outlasts Nashville Christian for 2-0 start

Battle Ground Academy quarterback Drew Martin passed for 229 yards and scored two touchdowns (1 run) in Friday’s 21-13 home victory over Nashville Christian School.

Martin’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Tiy Reed gave BGA a 7-0 lead with 5:29 left in the first quarter.

Reed added a 4-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14 points before the end of the frame.

Martin scored on a 10-yard run for a 21-0 lead with 4:18 left in the first half.

NCS closed its deficit to 21-6 on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Chad Kinnard to Xavier Myers just before halftime.

Myers rushed for a 3-yard touchdown with 6:34 left in the third quarter. He finished with 226 rushing yards on 37 carries.

BGA receiver Jack Jewell had five receptions for 81 yards, while Ollie Reese had three catches for 54 yards.

BGA linebacker Mathew Ligon racked up 15 total tackles.