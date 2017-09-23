BGA shuts down Evangelical Christian School

The Battle Ground Academy Wildcats improved to 5-1 on the year with a 28-0 win against Evangelical Christian Friday.

BGA quarterback Drew Martin tossed two touchdown passes to wide receiver Ollie Reese, while receiver Tiy Reed scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Martin’s first strike to Reese was from 12 yards out just over two minutes into the game.

The duo connected again on a 10-yard touchdown throw with 30 seconds left in the first half.

Reed pushed the lead to 21-0 with a 2-yard touchdown run with 10:40 left in the game.

He added a 1-yard touchdown run with five minutes remaining.

Martin completed 24 of 31 passes for 268 yards, while Reed had seven catches for 74 yards and five rushing yards.

Wide receiver Jack Jewell hauled in five passes for 86 yards, and Reese had six catches for 58 yards.

Defensive back Conner Mitchell led the Wildcats defense with 5.5 tackles (.5 for loss) and one interception.

BGA held ECS to just 122 total yards and forced four turnovers.

The Wildcats host Whites Creek on Friday, Sept. 29.