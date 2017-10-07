BGA steamrolls Glencliff

Battle Ground Academy continued its reign of dominance with a 49-6 win at Glencliff Friday.

BGA quarterback Drew Martin completed 6 of 9 passes for 117 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Wide receiver Kel Hawkins caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, while receiver Jack Jewell had two catches for 45 yards and a score.

BGA forced four interceptions and recovered four fumbles in the victory. Chico Bennett led the defense with four tackles (2.5 for loss) and two sacks, while Colby Sloan had two interceptions.

Martin opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jewell 35 seconds into the game.

Martin added a 39-yard touchdown strike to Hawkins a minute later for a 14-0 advantage.

Touchdown runs by Antonio Stevens, Julian Walton and Kaleb Seay extended the lead to 35-0.

Tiy Reed’s 81-yard punt return for a touchdown pushed the advantage to 42 points with 3:36 left in the first half.

Quarterback Nick Semptimphelter hit Trae McCoy for a 29-yard touchdown pass to cap BGA’s scoring with 30 seconds left in the first half.

BGA has outscored its last three opponents 121-12. It travels to face Franklin Road Academy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.