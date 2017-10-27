BGA stifles Lipscomb Academy

The Battle Ground Academy Wildcats (9-1) closed their regular season with a 19-9 win at Lipscomb Academy (1-9) Friday.

BGA quarterback Drew Martin completed 14 of 18 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in the affair, while running back Jaylen Frierson rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Martin’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Kel Hawkins put the Wildcats up 7-0 two minutes into the game.

Frierson and running back Julian Walton added a pair of 4-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter for a 19-0 lead.

Lipscomb Academy connected on a 30-yard field goal to cut its deficit to 19-3 with 3:42 left in the third quarter. It capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left in the game.

BGA will host Harding Academy (3-7) in the first round of the Division II-AA playoffs on Nov. 3.