BGA tallies another dominant win

Battle Ground Academy improved to 6-1 on the year with a 44-6 win against Whites Creek Friday.

All of BGA’s points came in the first half.

Quarterback Drew Martin passed for 183 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

His top target was receiver Ollie Reese, who caught three passes for 90 yards and two scores.

Running back Matthew Ligon scored on a 4-yard run to put BGA up 7-0 with 10:38 left in the first quarter.

Martin hit wide receiver Jack Jewell on a 3-yard touchdown pass for a 14-point lead later in the frame.

In the second quarter, Martin hit Reese for touchdown strikes of 51 yards and 11 yards. He also connected with Tiy Reed for a 48-yard touchdown late in the quarter.

Kaleb Seay added a 1-yard touchdown run.

BGA visits Glencliff Friday, Oct. 6.