BGA Theatre presents murder mystery Oct. 5 through 8

Battle Ground Academy’s Theatre Department will present Web of Murder as its

fall play with performances at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 and 7 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 8.

Web of Murder is set in a brooding Victorian mansion high on a remote bluff above the Pacific Ocean and centers on the rich and eccentric Minerva Osterman, who has called together her potential heirs for the advance reading of her will. She knows that it will please some and disappoint others – unless they take the sinister steps necessary to protect their interests.

“I have always been a fan of good, old-fashioned murder mystery and this one checks all the boxes: a creepy old house, every character a suspect and a dramatic twist at the end,” said Jenny Wallace, BGA’s Upper School Drama Director. “Working on this show with such a smart, talented troupe of young actors has made this a wonderful experience. We hope you will come out and share it with us.”

The play is open to the public and all performances will take place at the Harlin Student Center on BGA’s Glen Echo campus. General admission tickets are $5 and reserved tickets are $8.

The cast and crew include:

 Reed Locke (junior)

 Skyler Fox (senior)

 Christina Conrady (junior)

 Maddy Ambrose (senior)

 Henry Dambach (senior)

 Madison Knight (senior)

 Bennet Kesler (junior)

 Ray Goodson (junior)

 Liam Jenkins (senior)

 Ridley Randolph (junior)

 Katie Murphy (senior)

 Ellis Hildabrand (senior)

 Drew Lamb (sophomore)

 Whitt Young (sophomore)

 Gavin Connors (sophomore)

