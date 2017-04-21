BGA’s 1935 tug-o-war tradition set for Tuesday on banks of Harpeth

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) Upper School students will participate in the school’s 79th tug-of- war over the Harpeth River on Tuesday, April 25 at 2 p.m.

With more than 350 students involved, it is one of the largest and oldest tug-of- wars in the United States.

The rope stretches across the Harpeth River in Franklin off of Highway 96 West just past Westhaven.

BGA’s tug-of- war is a tradition dating back to 1935 as a competition between the independent school’s two literary societies, the Greers and the Platos. All BGA students are assigned to a society.

Throughout each school year, the BGA societies compete in quiz bowls, arm wrestling, field events and other competitions culminating in the annual tug. The Platos have won the last six tugs and currently lead the Greers with a record of 41-35 with two official ties.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a coeducational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.