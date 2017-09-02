BGA’s Martin scores five touchdowns in rout of Goodpasture

Photos by KINDELL BUCHANAN

The steady rain didn’t affect the play of Battle Ground Academy quarterback Drew Martin Friday.

The senior completed recorded 252 passing yards, 125 rushing yards on six carries and five touchdowns (2 run) in a 49-7 win against Goodpasture.

He put the Wildcats up 12-0 in the first five minutes with touchdown passes of 62 and 41 yards to Ollie Reese.

Martin pushed the score to 18-7 with a 40-yard touchdown run with 8:38 left in the second quarter.

A safety and a 21-yard touchdown run by Julian Walton sent the Wildcats into halftime with a 28-7 advantage.

Martin added another 40-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and a 71-yard touchdown pass to Kel Hawkins for a 42-7 lead with 10:30 left in the game.

Kaleb Seay tacked on the final points with a 14-yard touchdown run with 1:21 remaining.

Reese finished with five catches for 135 yards, while Hawkins had two for 76.

Goodpasture had 150 rushing yards and it didn’t complete any of its eight pass attempts.