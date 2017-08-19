BGA’s Martin tosses 3 TDs in rout of Forrest

Battle Ground Academy senior quarterback Drew Martin was nearly perfect Friday, throwing 24-28 for 327 yards and three touchdowns the Wildcats’ 48-19 victory at Forrest High School (0-1).

Receiver Jack Jewell registered nine catches for 161 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Receiver Ollie Reese chipped in with five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown of his own.

In the running game, sophomore Julian Walton led BGA with 9 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Senior defensive back Conner Mitchell led BGA with 11 tackles, while fellow DB Evan Gaunt had 6.5 tackles.

BGA (1-0) will host Nashville Christian (0-1) on Friday, Aug. 25.