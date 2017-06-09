Brentwood campus makeover starts with football field

By LANDON WOODROOF

Many of the familiar sights and sounds of a football field were absent Thursday afternoon at James C. Parker Stadium at Brentwood High School.

The still-standing goal posts resided in a great, brown expanse of dirt. Instead of white-on-green hash marks and yard numbers, there were huge mounds of upturned soil. In place of cheers from the crowd or called plays, there was the rumble of construction equipment and hungry dump trucks.

All the activity represents part one of the school district’s three-part plan for the Brentwood Middle and High School campus. This part calls for the resurfacing of the BHS football field with artificial turf. Subsequent parts include a new parking lot, access road to Granny White Pike and a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics building.

Kevin Fortney is the director of facilities and construction for Williamson County Schools.

He said that work has been going on at the stadium for about 10 days now. Workers are currently moving dirt to get the field down to the necessary sub-grade for the project.

Once that sub-grade is reached, they’ll be installing a drainage fill layer of gravel, sand and rock. On top of that will go a drainage pipe system designed to move water off the field and into detention basins.

“From there they come back in with the synthetic turf,” he said. “That will be delivered in very large rolls, and when it’s offloaded they’ll roll it out over the graded drainage layer and they will stitch with these large sewing machines the various panels together.”

The field will be striped for football, but it can also be striped for soccer with a special paint that can be washed off at the end of soccer season. One end zone will have the word “Brentwood” emblazoned in the turf and the other will have “Bruins.”

Once the turf has been installed, Fortney said an “infill” consisting of sand and crumb rubber will be added to it in order to make the synthetic material stand up like grass.

“Once that’s all in there and groomed properly, when you walk on the field you’ll see about three-quarters of an inch of grass on the surface, then it’s a very cushion-type feel when you walk on it,” he said.

Work was slowed down a bit this week because of rain on Monday and Tuesday. As of the end of the day last Friday, June 2, 160 dump trucks full of dirt and grass had been hauled out, Fortney said. Each truck holds about 20 cubic yards of material. He expects there are still from 40 to 60 loads worth of material to move.

Even with that much work to be done still, the end is in sight.

“I think we’ll be OK to have it [complete] the last week of July based on the progress we’ve been making so far,” Fortney said. “It’s been very good even with the rain.”

The total cost of the project has been set at just under $800,000.

“That includes everything that is necessary to make the field playable,” Fortney said.

The county, however, is actually saving some money on the project in an interesting way: by choosing to haul off all the dirt itself.

The trucks moving the dirt belong to the Williamson County Highway Department. Having the county trucks do this part of the project is mutually beneficial to the turfing contractors and the county.

“It would have cost the turf company $40,000 to $45,000 to get rid of that material,” he said. In exchange for moving the material itself, the county is getting a credit back from the contractors for about that amount.

Moving the dirt saves the county money in another way as well, though.

“The topsoil and everything that comes out … has value to it, especially to the highway department,” Fortney said. “When they’re building roads and so forth they dress up the side of the roads with new topsoil and then grass it.”

The county will stockpile all the dirt removed from the football field for future use. Any dirt the county gets from the field is dirt it does not have to purchase off the open market. Fortney said dirt on the open market could range anywhere from $35 to $45 per yard.

When you calculate that the county is gaining about 200 dump trucks worth of dirt from the project, each able to hold around 20 cubic yards of material, the savings could well reach over $100,000.

Phase two of the district’s plans for the BMS and BHS campus will get started soon. Fortney said the county would bid out the construction of the new access road onto Granny White Pike on June 15. He said that project could be complete by mid or late August of this year.

Fortney also said that the STEM project should be ready to bid in the next month.