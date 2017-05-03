BHS grad Arguello named to Brandeis tennis All-Academic team

Brandeis University men’s tennis senior Michael Arguello of Brentwood, Tenn., has been named to the Spring 2017 University Athletic Association All-Academic Team.

Arguello is one of 45 student-athletes from Brandeis and one of 639 from across the conference to earn All-Academic honors. He is a 2013 graduate of Brentwood High School.

Within the UAA, All-Academic Recognition is awarded to student-athletes who have completed at least one full year of college study and who carry a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.300. The 3.300 minimum cumulative grade point average is the same academic standard used as a qualifying threshold by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) for the nomination of Academic All-America® candidates in all sports.

The Brandeis Judges compete in the University Athletic Association (UAA), comprising Carnegie Mellon University, Case Western Reserve University, Emory University, New York University, the University of Chicago, the University of Rochester and Washington University (St. Louis).

The UAA Presidents Council established a program of All-Academic recognition in April 1998. Qualifying student-athletes are recognized at the completion of the fall, winter, and spring seasons each year. The honor is intended to recognize the high level of academic achievement demonstrated by student-athletes who effectively balance their significant commitment of time, effort, and energy in athletic endeavor with their highly challenging academic responsibilities.

