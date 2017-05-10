Brentwood High School Marching Band looks to raise flags and funds

It’s May again, which means the Brentwood High School Marching Band is gearing up for its annual flag subscription program.

On five upcoming national holidays, band members will plant an American flag in your yard from dawn to dusk. For a $50 fee, anyone within the Brentwood High School attendance zone can have a flag planted.

The program raises money for the Brentwood High School Band Boosters and also helps spread a touch of patriotism around town.

Flags will be planted on Memorial Day, Flag Day (June 14), Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day (November 11). As long as a person signs up more than five days before day the Holiday lands on, they will have a flag in their yard in time for that holiday, according to the band’s website.

Each $50 subscription covers five holidays. One can renew the subscription annually. The subscription starts with whichever holiday that is at least five days out from the time of sign up.

The flags measure 3 feet by 5 feet and are mounted on 8-foot poles. Band members will slide the flag poles into a 4-foot piece of steel rebar that will be driven several inches deep into the yard. Flags will be positioned a couple of feet away from the curb.

If a person prefers for the flag to be placed in a different area of their yard, they can indicate this on the order form.

If donors would like to credit a certain band member or several members, they can also indicate that on their form.

People can sign up online for the flag subscription, or download a mail-order form here. Subscribers also have the option to sign up using the online form and then submitting their payment via check, payable to Brentwood High School Band Boosters, at: Brentwood High School, Band Booster Sponsorship, 5304 Murray Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027.