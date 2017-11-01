Brentwood High School Marching Band director discusses successful season, upcoming tournament

Photo: The Brentwood High School Marching Band pictured on Oct. 20. Photo credit – Tracy Stowers

By LANDON WOODROOF

Another weekend, another win for Brentwood High School’s marching band.

The band was named Grand Champion at the Mid-South Marching Invitational in Clarksville this past Saturday, October 28. That competition featured 23 bands from Tennessee. Ravenwood High School came in second.

This win comes right after the band’s first place finish in the 39th Annual Music City Invitational at McGavock High School the weekend before.

Overall, the band has won Grand Champion honors at three of the four regional competitions in which it has participated this year. The band will set its sights even higher next weekend when it moves on to a national competition.

“It’s been an amazing season,” band director Randy Box said. Box has been with the BHS band since 1991, and this year really stands out in his mind for the exceptional performance of his students.

“This year has been very special,” he said.

The marching band is headed to Indianapolis, Indiana next week for the Bands of America Grand Nationals Championship, which will be held from November 8-11 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In Indianapolis, the BHS band will face 100 bands from across the country.

The band has been going to this particular tournament since 2000. Usually, due to the cost associated with the travel, room and board of over 100 students, they have participated in the tournament in even-numbered years. Last year, though, the band went to an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, so they decided to go this year.

Box views the tournament as both a valuable learning lesson and a great way to wrap up the season.

“It is always good to be able to take our group that is finishing up our season to go up and have the honor of competing with some of the most elite programs in the country,” Box said. “Programs that all of us aspire to be like in some respects. Especially the level of performance that our kids get to see and our parents get to see when we’re not performing because it gives them all a better idea of what is possible.”

The best the BHS band has ever done at this national tournament is 22nd place, out of a field of over 90 bands.

Box sees that as a result to be proud of given the competition at the tournament.

“That’s a pretty good result,” Box said. “We do not make this competition a focal point of our season…It’s wonderful to be able to be there with other elite programs like that but we don’t make it the end all be all. Our goal is to perform the very best we possibly can in the situation we give ourselves.”

The band’s program this year is titled “WHAT IF.”

“It addresses the questions that define your future,” according to past Brentwood Home Page reporting. “What if you choose Joy? Anger? Love? Hate? Peace? Or chaos?”

The eight-and-a-half minute program is one that the band has been working on and developing all season. Box compared it to how Broadway productions will workshop their shows on the road.

That constant drive to make the program better keeps it fresh throughout the season.

“Every show is a little bit different every week,” Box said. “We have one program, but if you saw it two weeks ago and then you saw it last week and you see it again this weekend…it’s still the same program, but there’s always going to be things added to it as we continue to build to the most effective program we can do.”

Marching band season largely tracks with football season, since originally that’s pretty much all school marching bands did: perform at half-time shows.

Box said that band competitions started to get organized in the late 1950s and early 1960s. One of the oldest competitions in the country is the Contest of Champions held each year at Middle Tennessee State University. The competition was canceled for the first time ever this year due to the white nationalist rally that was scheduled in Murfreesboro last weekend.

For marching band fans who can not make it to a competition, the BHS band will have its annual Friends and Family show this Saturday, November 4 at 5 p.m. at James C. Parker stadium on the BHS campus. Admission is free.

“Every year we do a free performance and invite the community out so it’s not part of a football game,” Box said. “We take a little time and explain how the show came into being and highlight some of the features of the program that we’d really like for the audience to notice, and then do a complete performance.”