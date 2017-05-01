BHS students win first place with video about texting and driving

Ryan Tyler, Bethany Foust, Rachel Ault and Jack Burke were among the Brentwood High TV & Film students who produced a PSA that finished first in Tennessee in the “Be in the Zone – Turn off Your Phone” contest. // SUBMITTED

Brentwood High’s TV & Film Department finished first in the state in the “Be in the Zone – Turn Off Your Phone” contest for the best public service announcement.

The Be in the Zone ad was taped at a mock crash at Brentwood High in September. It was produced by Rachel Ault, Jack Burke, Christian Gilliam, Bethany Foust, Grant Perdue, Ryan Tyler & Matthew Willoughby.

The Brentwood High DECA Club finished runner up in the state in the “Be in the Zone – Turn Off Your Phone” Campaign.

Twenty high schools in 13 counties took part. The purpose of the campaign was to educate students about the dangers of texting and driving.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers. Tennessee has one of the nation’s highest numbers of deaths from motor vehicle crashes among 16- and 17-year-olds.

“Be in the Zone – Turn Off Your Phone” is year-long anti-texting while driving campaign run by students in partnership with Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, sponsored by The Allstate Foundation and Ford Motor Company Fund and Community Services.