Bibb honored for Distinguished Service by lawyers assistance program

Julian Bibb of Franklin, an attorney with Stites & Harbison, PLLC, recently earned the 2017 Elizabeth Collins Award for Distinguished Service by the Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program (TLAP).

The award was supported by the Tennessee Supreme Court and the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners.

Chief Justice Jeff Bivins, Justice Connie Clark, and Criminal Court of Appeals Judge, John Everett Williams presented Bibb the award at an annual gathering known as Camp TLAP held at Montgomery Bell State Park.

TLAP is an employee assistance program for those in the legal profession who need help with issues ranging from work-life balance to depression.

The award bears the name of Elizabeth Collins, a Memphis area attorney who served as a TLAP Commissioner and Volunteer. Collins was a fierce proponent of TLAP values and programs.

She passed away in 2013.

Bibb was recognized for his longstanding service to his local community, the Board of Law Examiners, and the administration of justice. Bibb is a Member (Partner) of Stites & Harbison based in Franklin and Nashville. He is a member of the Real Estate & Banking Service Group.