Bids received for Franklin Road widening project

By LANDON WOODROOF

A long-awaited project sure to cause long waits once it gets under way reached an important milestone recently.

On Friday, June 23, the Tennessee Department of Transportation published the low bids it received for the widening of Franklin Road from Concord Road south to Moores Lane.

The department listed three “apparent low bids” online. Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC came in lowest by a wide margin at $26,718,576.72. The next lowest was Civil Constructors, LLC who put in a bid of $31,182,720.42 for the project. Eutaw Construction Company, Inc. was the final company listed, with a bid of $31,437,005.13.

The next step in the process is for a contract to actually be awarded for the project.

“The contracts are typically awarded a month or so after the letting,” TDOT Region 3 Community Relations Officer Kathryn Schulte said. “Once the contract is awarded we will have a pre-construction meeting with the contractor where we will get more information on their schedule.”

The project is described on the “apparent low bids” list as being for “the grading, drainage, [and] construction of retaining walls and paving” on this stretch of Franklin Road.

Schulte said that the contract TDOT will award will cover the entirety of the project.

The City of Brentwood is picking up the costs of right-of-way acquisition and engineering costs for the project, which is expected to take a minimum of three years to complete, according to the city’s most recent Capital Improvements Program. The CIP lists $2.3 million in FY 2017 and $860,000 in FY 2018 for right of way costs.

The Capital Improvements Program also describes the work to be done on Franklin Road. The road will be expanded to four driving lanes, with a continuous center turning lane. In addition, a 10-foot side multi-use path will be constructed about 5 feet past the curb on the east side of the road.

The TDOT website for the project explains the rationale behind it.

“The proposed improvements are intended to address congestion, improve safety, and accommodate growth in this rapidly developing area,” the page reads.

The webpage also says that traffic on this part of Franklin Road averages 23,000 vehicles a day.