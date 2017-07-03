Big fireworks events are Tuesday night, but rain is in the forecast

The bad news is that rain is forecast for much of July 4.

The good news is that the chance of thunderstorms diminishes as night falls, and as fireworks are scheduled to go off.

The National Weather Service in Nashville is predicting a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. But the chance drops to 20 percent or less in the evening, depending on just where you are. So the chances of fireworks actually going off are good.

The biggest fireworks show in the area, Nashville’s, is expected to proceed as usual. The display has had weather issues the past two years, but has proceeded nonetheless.

The second-biggest display in the area, Brentwood’s, will continue unless there is heavy weather: “If there is lightning, strong winds or continuous rain between 7– 9 p.m., the fireworks will be postponed to a later date in July,” according to the city web site. “Lightning is the only reason the concert will be cancelled.”

Organizers of Franklin’s fireworks, launched above Harlinsdale Park, are less specific about potential weather issues: “Keep an eye on the city and Friends of Franklin Parks Facebook pages for any weather-related updates.”