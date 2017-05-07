Big Payback in Williamson County: $340,000; Haiti mission top in Maury

Donors in last weeks Big Payback 24-hour effort to encourage donations to Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups gave strong support to Both Hands, a Brentwood-based nonprofit that concentrates on project to benefit widows, orphans, and Christian adoptive families.

The unofficial giving total for Both Hands was $58,745, narrowly exceeding the $54,499 pledged to the top nonproft in Davidson County, which was for Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, a no-kill animal rescue group.

In Maury County, donors favored Restore Haiti, a nonprofit aiming to build self-sufficiency in the hemisphere’s poorest county through parternships with agencies that can help with education, healthcare, nutritition, and basic living conditions.

The Big Payback sought online donations from midnight to the following midnight on May 3. The preliminary figure for all that was pledged is $2,598,701.

Williamson’s total was tops for the counties surrounding Davidson.

Following are the totals for the counties around Davidson:

Williamson County Total Raised: $340,588

In addition to the money raised by the organizations, several of the Williamson County organizations were successful in winning one or more prizes adding a combined $43,000 in prizes to the Williamson County total raised. The prize winners were: Both Hands, Global Sanctuary for Elephants, Narrow Gate Foundation, Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, The Refuge Center for Counseling, Sweet Sleep, Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes. (Note: Some organizations may have had matching gifts adding to their total raised that are not reported in these numbers.)

Both Hands, $58,745 (103)

The Refuge Center for Counseling, $32,480 (99)

Global Sanctuary for Elephants, $25,916 (361)

BrightStone, $20,177 (77)

Sweet Sleep, Inc., 20,175 (70)

Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes, $19,760 (48)

Battle Ground Academy, $14,769 (101)

Exile International, $12,637 (33)

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, $11,790 (73)

GraceWorks Ministries, $10,540 (95)

Beneath The Skin Inc., $8,855 (102)

Harpeth River Watershed Association, $7,415 (40)

Encouragement Ministries, $7,235(22)

Retrieving Independence, Inc., $5,660 (39)

The Battle of Franklin Trust, $5,655 (37)

Backlight Productions, $4,618 (45)

People For Animals, $4,520 (37)

Marriage Helper, $4,225 (60)

Hard Bargain Association, $3,250 (11)

LIVEmpowered, $3,065 (31)

Bridges Domestic Violence Center, $3,020 (40)

Saddle Up!, $2,815 (38)

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury, $2,755 (7)

GiGi’s Playhouse Nashville, $2,710 (11)

Nolensville Band, $2,640 (53)

New Hope Academy, $2,335 (11)

Mercy Community Healthcare, $2,315 (24)

Friends of Williamson County Animal Center, $2,280 (20)

The Arc Williamson County, $2,275 (7)

One Generation Away, $2,211 (12)

Tucker’s House, $2,120 (12)

ABLE Youth, $1,980 (22)

Happy Tales Humane, $1,890 (35)

Barefoot Republic Camp, $1,695 (11)

Cul2vate, $1,500 (15)

Vox Grata Women’s Choir,$1,450 (23)

Brentwood Woman’s Club, $1,280 (7)

Lisa Ross Parker Foundation, $1,200 (9)

Gentry’s Educational Foundation, $1,100 (4)

Deer Run Camps & Retreats, $1,045 (16)

Waves, $1,035 (10)

Bravo Creative Arts Center, $905 (11)

The Lotz House Foundation, $900 (8)

Adult Learning Center, $810 (10)

Friends of Bowie Nature Park, $770 (13)

My Friend's House, $745 (14)

FishBowl Ministries, $725 (9)

Franktown Open Hearts Ministry, $640 (8)

Renaissance High School, $560 (11)

United Way of Williamson County, $510 (9)

Center for Youth Ministry Training, $500(8)

Blessed Earth Tennessee, $475(8)

Davis House Child Advocacy Center, $470 (6)

Assistance League of Nashville, $425 (6)

National Multiple Sclerosis Society, $415 (7)

Healing Housing, $410 (5)

Education Foundation for Williamson County, $360 (5)

Williamson Medical Center Foundation, $340 (10)

Take The Reins Inc., $325 (6)

The Shalom Foundation, $300 (6)

Currey Ingram Academy, $300 (6)

21st District Recovery Court, $280 (7)

Medals of Honor, $270 (5)

Williamson County Youth Orchestra, $255 (5)

FINDINGbalance, $200 (5)

Jobs for Life, $175 (4)

Caleb Company, $100 (2)

Emanuel Ministries, $100 (2)

Hope Smiles, $100 (2)

Marriage Dynamics, $100 (2)

Middle Tennessee Guitar Alliance, $100 (2)

Setting the Stage Performing Arts Studio, $100 (2)

Unchained Movement, $100 (2)

Cheatham County Total Raised: $3,725

Penuel Ridge Retreat Center, $1,780 (26)

The Ark, $1,015 (11)

Cheatham County Animal Control Foundation, $730 (14)

Cheatham County Community Foundation, $200 (3)

Pegram Community Club, $100 (2)

Coffee County Total Raised: $38,750

In addition to the money raised by the organizations, Hands-On Science Center and Tullahoma South Jackson Civic Center each won a $2,500 prize for most dollars raised by a small organization. Hands-On Science Center won for raising most money from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Tullahoma South Jackson won The Night Owl Prize for most money raised from 2:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m.

Tullahoma South Jackson Civic Center, $14,565 (83)

Hands-On Science Center, $11,550 (27)

Partners for Healing, $2,525 (15)

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, $2,200 (7)

Coffee County Imagination Library, $1,945 (16)

Coffee County Humane Society, $1,845 (29)

Tullahoma Art Center, $1,650 (40)

CASA Works, Inc., $850 (4)

Tullahoma Day Care Center, $700 (10)

Hospice Highland Rim Foundation, Inc., $510 (10)

Manchester Municipal Arts Commission, $110 (3)

Coffee County Senior Citizens, $100 (2)

Haven of Hope, $100 (2)

Tullahoma Community Foundation, $100 (2)

Dickson County Total Raised: $6,975

Last Chance Pet Rescue, Inc, $2,655 (43)

Quest Center for Art & Community Development, $2,230 (22)

Dickson County Help Center, $860 (13)

CareNet Pregnancy Medical Center, $410 (9)

Dickson County Community Foundation, $235 (5)

Promise Land Heritage Association, $200 (5)

Friends of White Bluff, Inc., $200 (3)

23rd District Judicial Advocates, $185 (5)

Maury County Total Raised: $18,610

Restore Haiti, $11,395 (48)

Maury Regional Health Care Foundation,$1,105 (25)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maury County, $1,610 (13)

Paws to Give, $605 (12)

Tennessee Children’s Home, $790 (10)

Rippavilla Plantation, $460 (8)

Center of Hope, $255 (7)

Russell Rescue, Inc., $370 (7)

South Central Family Center, $500 (6)

James K. Polk Memorial Association, $550 (5)

The Building Block School for the Arts, $450 (4)

CASA of Maury County, Inc., $120 (4)

Impact Centers, Inc, $200 (3)

Pregnancy Centers of Middle Tennessee, $200 (3)

Montgomery County Total Raised: $17,238

Gateway Chamber Orchestra, $8,465 (33)

Cats Are Us, $1,743 (29)

LEAP Organization, $1,610 (4)

CMC Education Foundation, $910 (11)

Roxy Regional Theatre, $850 (9)

Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, $800 (14)

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, $680 (8)

Manna Cafe Ministries, $610 (9)

Screaming Eagle Honor Flight, $410 (5)

Veterans Transitional Housing Program, Inc., $250 (5)

Clarksville-Montgomery County Senior Citizens Association, $230 (6)

Serenity House Women’s Shelter Inc., $180, 6

Community Foundation of Clarksville/Montgomery County, $150 (3)

Loaves and Fishes, $150 (3)

Fort Campbell Historical Foundation, Inc, $100 (2)

The American Preparedness Council, $100 (2)

Putnam County Total Raised: $29,825

In addition to the money raised by the organizations, Bryan Symphony Orchestra and Tennessee Future Farmers of America Foundation finished the day even stronger. Bryan Symphony Orchestra resurrected their popular Beer for Brahms Campaign to win three prizes totaling $6,000: Upper Cumberland Region Most Dollars Raised, 3rd Place Grand Prize Most Dollars Raised by Small Organization, Most Dollars Raised from Small Organization from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The Happy Hour Prize. Tennessee Future Farmers of America Foundation were rewarded with $4,500 in prize money, which exceeded the money they raised. They won prizes for Most Unique Donors for Large Organization from 6 p.m-9 p.m and Upper Cumberland Region Most Unique Donors.

Bryan Symphony Orchestra, $25,000 (99)

Tennessee Future Farmers of America Foundation, Inc., $3,090 (50)

UCTRC Upper Cumberland TN Reconnect Community, $600 (6)

Upper Cumberland Area Agency on Aging & Disability (UCAAAD), $185 (5)

Genesis House, Inc. $350 (3)

Happy Haven Children’s Home, $100 (2)

Heart of the Cumberland, $100 (2)

Manna’s Hana Riding Center, Inc, $100 (2)

Putnam County Habitat for Humanity, $100 (2)

Putnam County Senior Citizens, $100 (2)

UCHRA CASA, $100 (2)

Robertson County Total Raised: $3,605

In addition to the money raised by the organizations, Forget Me Not Animal Rescue won a $187.50 prize for being one of six organizations to tie for making a gift closest to sunset.

Forget Me Not Animal Rescue, $2,130 (27)

Williow Oak Center for Arts & Learning, $1,000 (9)

The Master’s Table, $375 (10)

Community Spirit, $100 (2)

Rutherford County Total Raised: $42,213

In addition to the money raised by the organizations, Ferrell Hollow Farm Senior Horse Sanctuary won a $2,500 prize for most unique donors contributing to a small organization between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Portico tied to win a $1,250 prize for most unique donors contributing to a small organization between Midnight and 3 a.m.

Domestic Violence Program & Sexual Assault Services, $5,560 (14)

Ferrell Hollow Farm Senior Horse Sanctuary, $4,195 (112)

Branches Counseling Center, $4,115 (48)

Endure, $3,948 (18)

Renewed Life Ministries Outreach (RLMO), $3,583 (14)

nourish food bank, $2,670 (32)

Habitat for Humanity – Rutherford County, $1,305 (10)

Special Kids, $1,275 (19)

The Journey Home, $1,180 (10)

Tennessee Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorders Foundation, $1,120 (14)

Tennessee Association of Dance, $1,105 (12)

Hope Station, Inc, $1.077 (18)

Grace & Glory,$1,060, (9)

SE-YA Book Fest, $970, (23)

CASA of Rutherford County, $975 (5)

Rutherford Books from Birth, $800 (8)

Kymari House, $800 (6)

Portico, $680 (17)

Primary Care & Hope Clinic, $550 (6)

Smyrna Senior Citizens Center, $535 (11)

Read To Succeed, $395 (7)

Center for the Arts Murfreesboro, $380 (7)

Beesley Animal Foundation, $475 (14)

Feed America First, $365 (10)

Tennessee CASA, $350 (7)

Carpe Artista (Seize the Artist), $345 (6)

Oaklands Mansion, $300 (6)

The Historic Sam Davis Home and Plantation, $250 (7)

Amelia’s Closet – a clothier of hope, $245 (6)

Rutherford County Emergency Food Bank, $230 (5)

Tennessee Valley Winds, $215 (6)

Discovery Center, $200 (5)

Clear View Retreat, $150 (5)

Journeys in Community Living, $150 (3)

Community Foundation for Rutherford County, $150 (3)

You Can Make It Home Ownership Center, $110 (3)

Abigail Ministries Incorporated, $100 (2)

Archie’s Promise, $100 (2)

Community Helpers of Rutherford, $100 (2)

Dominion Financial Management, Inc., $100 (2)

Hope Center of LaVergne & Smyrna, $100 (2)

Teen SAVE, $100 (2)

Sumner County Total Raised: $35,340

In addition to the money raised by the organizations, Mary’s Magical Place won a $2,500 prize for most unique donors contributing to a small organization between 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. and VSA Tennessee won a $500 prize for their creativity in the GameDay Throwdown Poster Contest.

Mary’s Magical Place, $9,250 (43)

VSA Tennessee, $3,891 (33)

CAP – Children Are People, $3,000 (4)

HPAC – Hendersonville Performing Arts Company, $2,982 (14)

Sumner Spay Neuter Alliance, $2,795(64)

Safe Harbor Equine and Livestock Sanctuary, $2,577 (51)

Gallatin Shalom Zone, $2,350 (7)

Sumner Teen Center, $1,650 (14)

Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County TN, Inc., $1,220 (13)

Cumberland Crisis Pregnancy Center, $1,190 (10)

Friends of SRMC, $930 (8)

Literacy Council of Middle Tennessee, $860 (10)

Sumner County Anti Drug Coalition, $775 (10)

Portland Senior Citizens, $385 (10)

Ashley’s Place, $270 (6)

Sign Club Co., $235 (5)

GOOD NEIGHBOR MISSION, $150 (3)

Sumner County CASA, $150 (3)

Gallatin CARES, $145 (4)

Gallatin Child Care Center, $135 (4)

Salvus Center, $100 (2)

Senior Citizens of Hendersonville, Inc., $100 (2)

The LoveUP Network, $100 (2)

Wilson County Total Raised: $116,972

In addition to the money raised by the organizations, several of the Wilson County organizations were successful in winning one or more prizes adding a combined $25,750 in prizes to the Wilson County total raised. The prize winners were: Cedarcroft Homes, Cumberland University, Charis Health, Empower Me, Generations of Grace/The Faith Store, Leadership Middle Tennessee, Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, and Rest Stop Ministries.

Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, $76,250 (1,576)

Rest Stop Ministries, $9,485 (181)

Cumberland University, $5,490 (26)

Leadership Middle Tennessee, $4,450 (24)

Empower Me Center, $3,131 (18)

Mt Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization, $2,650 (57)

New Leash on Life, $2,310 (34)

Generations of Grace / The Faith Store $1,975 (21)

Encore Theatre Company, $1,700 (21)

Healing Broken Vessels, Inc.22 ($1,525)

Wilson County Community Foundation, $1,150 (10)

Lantern Lane Farm, $1,150 (21)

Charis Health Center, $1,080 (10)

15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center, $755 (14)

Fiddlers Grove Historical Village, $720 (9)

Cedarcroft Home, Inc., $535 (9)

Wilson County CASA, $436 (6)

Prospect, $410 (8)

Wilson County Community Help Center, $380 (10)

Historic Lebanon, $265 (6)

Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry, $210 (4)

DSAMT, $190 (5)

United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland, $160 (5)

Mt. Juliet Senior Center, $160 (4)

TN Senior Olympics, $150 (3)

Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes, $100 (2)

Little Shepherd Child Care, $100 (2)

Wilson County Civic League, $100 (2)