Big winner is in Massachusetts, but Powerball also favors six in Tennessee

Someone in Massachusetts won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but the drawing also created 193,147 winning tickets in Tennessee: five worth $200,000 and another worth $50,000.

Two $200,000 tickets were sold at different locations in Antioch, the others in Denmark, Knoxville and Arlington. A $50,000 winning ticket was also sold in Antioch.

The Tennessee Lottery players who purchased the tickets noted above won by matching 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number, which is a $50,000 base prize. Those who won $200,000 added the “Power Play” option for an extra dollar, multiplying their winnings by 4, which was the Power Play number drawn Wednesday.

Powerball has generated more than $731 million for education in Tennessee. Tennessee has seen six Powerball jackpot winners since April 2004, and the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation has raised more than $4 billion for education since it began in January 2004.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $11.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1 billion in commissions.