City launches bicycle and pedestrian connectivity study

As many cyclists, runners and walkers know that Brentwood has a robust system of trails and paths on its east side.

It is easy, for instance, to get from the Brentwood Library to Crockett Park or Marcella Vivrette Smith Park without having to take a car.

The same is not true for the city’s west side.

With that fact in mind, the City of Brentwood has just launched a Bicycle and Pedestrian Connectivity Study to identify ways to increase bike and pedestrian connectivity between the city’s east and west sides. The long-term goal is to overcome the divide created by the I-65 corridor and create an east-west connection.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. will conduct the study with the goal of identifying and recommending the most feasible and cost effective options to the Brentwood City Commission.

The community is an integral part of this discussion. The city is asking that people fill out an online survey to help with the study. Furthermore, a meeting on the topic will be held at the Brentwood Library in Meeting Room B on January 23, 2018 from 4 to 7 p.m.

There, residents can drop in and learn about the study and its goals. Planners and engineers will be on hand to answer questions and gather feedback about what community members would like to see in Brentwood as far as connectivity is concerned.

The study is an outgrowth of the work of the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Ad Hoc Committee, which was formed in June 2015. That committee was tasked with providing the City Commission with recommendations for short-term and long-term improvements or expansions of bicycle and pedestrian facilities and programs in Brentwood. The committee completed its report and delivered it to the City Commission in August 2016.