Bill Lee’s governor campaign looking up, raises $1.4 million

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee is well on his way to making an impact on the campaign.

The native son has raised about $1.4 million, won a countywide straw poll and is touring the state in an Rv. Next month, he will go from one end of the state of another on a tractor. He’s already learned a lot from voters in this state.

“They want a good job,” he said. “They want a good school for their kids. They want a good neighborhood.”

Just last week, Lee sent out a policy agenda for his campaign called, “A Roadmap for Rural Tennessee.” The agenda tackled four subjects: promote the dignity of work and independence; support economic, health and education; attack opioid abuse and addiction and strengthen faith, community and family.

“Our rural towns and communities have been neglected,” he said.

Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell announced her candidacy for governor last week. However, here in Williamson County, it had little effect in a straw poll conducted Saturday at the annual barbecue festival.

Bill Lee collected 153 votes, while Harwell collected only eight. Lee said he is not really concerned about other campaigns at this time. Next month, he’s looking at doing a tractor tour from Mountain City to Memphis.

He said Wednesday he’s loving what he has been learning from Tennesseans.

“It’s been quite a journey,” he said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.comor follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.