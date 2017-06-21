Brentwood writer illuminates Nashville’s rich baseball history

BY LANDON WOODROOF

The fact that Nashville has never had a major league professional baseball team can lead some people to the mistaken belief that the city is not a baseball town.

When it comes to sports, the Nashville Predators and the Tennessee Titans get most of the national press attention, after all.

Local sports historian and Brentwood resident Bill Traughber recently published a book that tells a different story.

“Nashville Baseball History: From Sulphur Dell to the Sounds” traces Nashville’s relationship with America’s pastime over 150 years, revealing the deep ties that baseball has had with the city through decades of change. Traughber uncovers forgotten stories and fills in gaps that even the most ardent baseball fanatics might have regarding the history of the sport in Nashville.

Although Traughber loves all eras of baseball in Nashville, he said he found the 19th century research the most thrilling.

“It gives me pleasure to retell a story that hasn’t been told in over 100 years,” he said. “That’s what I enjoy doing.”

One of those stories is about the origins of baseball in Nashville. A tale people like to tell is the sport was introduced here by occupying Union forces during the Civil War. While it is true that Nashville’s longest-lasting baseball venue, the Sulphur Dell stadium, was constructed just after the Civil War, Traughber discovered something in his research that upended this popular theory of the sport’s local genesis.

While poring over microfilm at the Nashville Public Library, Traughber found one reference in an 1857 edition of the Nashville Daily News to a local organization, the Hickory Club, that was said to play “out door games such as Cricket, Baseball, etc.” Another article predating the Civil War, this one from a July 1860 copy of the Republican Banner, went into more detail: “We noticed the other evening a party engaged in Base Ball on the Edgefield side of the river, all apparently enjoying themselves.”

That was not Traughber’s favorite find, though.

“My favorite discovery was in 1894,” he said. He was scanning microfiche trying to find material about the Nashville Tigers baseball team. “I couldn’t find anything interesting and all of a sudden I saw this story.”

Traughber had always thought that Nashville’s first night baseball game was held in 1931 and featured the Nashville Vols, a long-running local team. In a July 4, 1894, edition of The Daily American, though, he saw an astounding headline: “BASE BALL BY ELECTRIC LIGHT!”

According to the accompanying article, 54 electric lights were set up around the ballpark for this night game and players used a phosphorus-covered ball. Traughber writes that it was quite possibly the first ever night game in the South.

There are chapters and chapters of these stories in the book. One of Traughber’s other favorites is dedicated to the host of famous players who played in town regularly.

When major league clubs were done with spring training, they would often stop and play exhibition games in cities on their way back up north. Nashville was one of those cities. The famous names who played here include Cy Young, Christy Mathewson, Honus Wagner and Babe Ruth.

“It just goes on and on all the guys who came to Nashville,” Traughber said. On one trip, Ruth apparently also tried a round of golf at Belle Meade Country Club. He shot an 81.

Sulphur Dell looms large in the book. It was the premier baseball stadium in the city for decades and decades. Not only that, Traughber said when it closed down in 1963 it was actually called the oldest baseball stadium in the country.

The new Nashville Sounds stadium, First Tennessee Park, sits roughly where Sulphur Dell stood.

“I was told that the right field corner of First Tennessee Park is where home plate at Sulphur Dell used to be,” Traughber said.

Although Traughber was born and raised in Nashville, playing football at Brentwood Academy and graduating in its first graduating class, he is too young to have ever visited Sulphur Dell.

He did, however, grow up with a love for baseball. His team was the Baltimore Orioles, which he said may have been due to his habit of singing in his crib when he was a baby. As a result of that, his mother used to call him “her little Oriole.”

Since he got into sports writing in the 1990’s, Traughber has published more than 515 sports feature stories in publications like Nashville Sports Weekly and Big Orange Illustrated.

When the Sounds are playing, he writes a weekly baseball history for their website, something he has been doing since 2004. Since 2005, he has written about Vanderbilt University sports history for the school’s website.

“I’ve always been interested in sports and always been interested in history, so it’s only natural I write about sports history,” he said.

“Nashville Baseball History” is his fifth book. He previously wrote books about Vanderbilt football and baseball history, as well as a book about the history of football at Brentwood Academy.

His newest work is available for purchase at Parnassus Books, Barnes & Noble at Vanderbilt University, Amazon and from the publisher, Summer Game Books.